Former MSU basketball star Miles Bridges arrested just before NBA free agency; Emoni Bates returning home, playing for EMU; LIV Golf touches down in Oregon | Current Sports | June 30, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, former MSU baller Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge on Wednesday. What does this mean for his free agency contract negotiations? Also, Emoni Bates is on the move again. The former MSU verbal commit is now heading back home to Ypsilanti, playing for Eastern Michigan next season after a down year at Memphis. Will he ever live up to the hype he once had coming out of high school? And the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational has begun in Oregon.

Episode 1984