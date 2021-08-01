-
In an effort to encourage workers to apply for a job, four restaurants in West Michigan announced Thursday a decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an…
-
In 2018, the Republican-led lame duck legislature prevented minimum wage and sick time laws from getting on Michiganders' ballots by adopting the…
-
Minimum wage workers in Michigan likely won’t see a pay increase in January, thanks to a provision in the state’s wage law.In 2018, the state passed a law…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering the legality of Republican lawmakers' unprecedented maneuver to significantly scale back minimum wage increases…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will weigh in on how Republicans in the Legislature dealt with a voter-initiated measure to increase the state minimum wage.…
-
Michigan’s new minimum wage and earned sick time laws are scheduled to take effect Friday. But as capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports, the laws are…
-
Democratic lawmakers are trying to once again make the state’s minimum wage 12-dollars-an-hour by 20-22. Capital Corresnpondent Cheyna Roth reports.Last…
-
Michigan’s minimum wage is rising by 20 cents an hour.Editor's note: The original AP article reported the wage increase started on January 1, 2019. It…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed Republican-backed laws to significantly scale back citizen-initiated measures to raise the minimum wage and require…
-
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Tuesday passed bills that would delay a minimum wage hike and scale back paid sick leave requirements, an…