-
Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; Jamie Paisley; Kirk Cousins; Stefon Diggs; Matthew Stafford; Kenny GolladayOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
Dwayne Wade; LeBron James; Kirk Cousins; John DeFilippo; Baker Mayfield; Patrick Mahomes; Matthew Stafford; Matt Patricia; Graham CouchThe LeBron James…
-
Maya Washington, the daughter of MSU football legend Gene Washington, will bring a special screening of her film Through the Banks of the Red Cedar to…
-
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - I Have A Dream Speech; Jarrett Bell; NFL Playoffs Divisional Games; Kenya Abbott, Jr.;On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,…
-
Detroit Lions; NFC North; NFL Schedules; MSU vs. Duke Basketball; Tom Izzo; DeShaun Tate; Champions Classic. No more excuses. The Detroit Lions need to be…
-
Monday Night Football, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, College Football Rankings, Mark Dantonio and Chris Frey.Opening the hour, how about an NFL…
-
Kyle Flood, Academic Violations, Thursday Night Football Recap, Current Sports' TV Sitdown, Deyeya Jones, Michigan State Football, Detroit Lions, and…
-
Terrell Owens, NFL Hall of Fame, Everson Griffen, Tom Brady, The Detroit Lions, Audrey Dahlgren, Throwback Thursday, and Michigan State Football.Brett…
-
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite Mike Price of the "Miracle League of Mid-Michigan" to talk about the organization and how it allows…
-
The Detroit Lions are coming off a come-from-behind win and Al and Alex break down the successes from the game. East Lansing head basketball coach Steve…