Jim Harbaugh pump fakes Michigan; Brian Flores standing up for black coaches in the NFL | Current Sports | Feb. 3, 2022
Jim Harbaugh is staying put as the head coach of the Michigan football team.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Jim Harbaugh is staying put in Ann Arbor! That's right, all signs initially pointed to Harbaugh heading back to the NFL to coach the Minnesota Vikings, but things didn't go as planned. We discuss. Also, Al tells you why the message that Brian Flores is sending to the NFL is not falling on deaf ears. Change is a must. That, and more.
Episode 1916