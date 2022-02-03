© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Jim Harbaugh pump fakes Michigan; Brian Flores standing up for black coaches in the NFL | Current Sports | Feb. 3, 2022

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
Jim Harbaugh is staying put as the head coach of the Michigan football team.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Jim Harbaugh is staying put in Ann Arbor! That's right, all signs initially pointed to Harbaugh heading back to the NFL to coach the Minnesota Vikings, but things didn't go as planned. We discuss. Also, Al tells you why the message that Brian Flores is sending to the NFL is not falling on deaf ears. Change is a must. That, and more.

Episode 1916

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCollege AthleticsJim HarabughMichigan FootballMinnesota VikingsNFLTom IzzoSuper BowlCoach
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
