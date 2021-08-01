-
Detroit Lions; NFL Regular Season; MSU Football; Nate Atkins; Matthew Stafford; Kenny Golladay; Weekend Winners; JRN 418.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
Zaza Pachulia; NBA Western Conference Finals; Big Ten Friday Night Games; Lansing United; Local Soccer Scene; Michigan and Michigan State Fans.Dirty or…
-
Ben Carter; Michigan State Men's Basketball; NCAA Title Odds; Eric Woodyard; Youth Involvement in Sports; Flint.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
Miles Bridges Return; Scott Van Pelt; Detroit Lions; Aaron McMann; Detroit Pistons; Anthony Ianni; Autism Awareness Month.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
Michigan temperatures have been pushing 90 recently...is that a hint of things to come? MLive’s Mark Torregrossa looks ahead to Summer 2016.Mid-Michigan…
-
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, Michigan Football, College Football Recruiting, Rashad Weaver, Mike Griffith, Connor Cook, and Michigan State…
-
Ithaca football head coach Terry Hessbrook discusses his team's chance to continue the streak by winning a state championship this year. Later, Al brings…
-
Al brings in his weekly Friday crew of MSU Impact Sports soccer beat writer, Brooks Laimbeer, and MLive.com sports writer, Mike Kohon. The two break down…