For the first time, scientists have shown that a new kind of genetic engineering can crash populations of malaria-spreading mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are out in full force this summer, which also means a risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.The Jackson County Health Department is monitoring the…
Michigan health officials have delayed aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus due to weekend rainfall.The spraying was set to begin Sunday…
Michigan will conduct aerial spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus that has killed three people and been recorded…
Michigan officials are asking hunters who pursue ruffed grouse to submit some of the birds for West Nile virus testing.The state Department of Natural…
If you’ve spent any time outside, you’ve probably noticed the mosquitoes are back and biting. Thanks to our cool May and June months, the big increase is…
At least one person has died from West Nile virus in Michigan.The state health department says there have been eight human cases so far this year,…
We talk with MSU entomologist Dr. Michael Kaufman about the threat of the Zika virus in Michigan.The Zika virus has remained in the headlines in recent…
As summer winds down and people try to make the most out of the beautiful Michigan environment, many may be fighting off nature’s age-old enemy: the…