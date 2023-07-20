© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
State health department has no plans this year to spray for mosquitoes carrying EEE

WKAR Public Media | By Michael Symonds | WMUK
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
The state health department says it has no current plans this summer to spray for mosquitoes to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

In 2019, Michigan experienced an outbreak of the mosquito-borne viral disease. Six people died due to EEE.

The state Department of Health and Human Services ordered aerial insecticide spraying in several counties during the following year.

Mosquitoes in Barry and Bay counties recently tested positive for the virus, but MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin says no Michigan resident has been diagnosed with EEE yet this year.

Sutfin still advises caution, recommending that people spray themselves with DEET insect repellent, wear long sleeves, empty outside water containers once a week and use mosquito nets and fans while outdoors.

