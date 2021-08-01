-
The Spartan Marching Band has a new director. Meet the new guy behind the baton who will lead 300 Spartan musicians: David Thornton during what has turned…
-
MSU Sexual Assault Allegations; Demetrius Cooper; John Madden; Rachel Fradette; Reflection Friday.There's no way around it, so "Current Sports with Al…
-
Not many can say they’ve been around East Lansing longer than MSU men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo. Fewer can say they’ve never missed a home game…
-
John Madden is associate professor of music, associate director of bands, and director of the Spartan Marching Band at Michigan State University.…