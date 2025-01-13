Michigan State drumline sets the pace and tempo on and off the field

Whether it’s shaking the bleachers at a home game or preparing for a high-stakes performance, the Michigan State Drumline is proud to represent their school. For senior drum captain Draven Tanafranca and senior bass leader Patrick Gallihugh, life in the drumline is a mix of passion, precision, and endless dedication.

The Drumline has over 30 members, each playing snare drums, bass drums, tenor drums, and cymbals. They play an essential role in setting the tone for MSU football games, and the day’s routine starts with practice and preparation long before the stadium fills up with fans.

"If it’s a noon game, the full band meets at 7, so the drumline meets up at 6,” said Gallihugh. “It’s early, but you have to take the good with the bad, cause after the game is over we can just relax."

After rehearsing and ensuring every section is tight, the Drumline heads to Spartan Stadium for the pre-game march about an hour before the game.

Draven Tanafranca Drumline playing at the fall/winter showcase.

"It’s surreal, especially the first game of the season, when the stadium is sold out and you exit the tunnel, it’s indescribable,” said Tanafranca. “It’s just really exhilarating and your adrenaline is going, it’s just always something to look forward to.”

Once the game begins, the Drumline is in the stands, keeping tempo and driving the crowd's energy. They play throughout the whole game, keeping the crowd into it and making sure to support the team as loudly as they can.

"The best part of gameday is seeing the crowd’s reaction," said Gallihugh. "When we start playing something everyone knows and the stadium erupts, it makes all the practice worth it."

At MSU, the Drumline maintains a rigorous schedule that keeps their skills sharp and their coordination flawless. For the seniors, practice isn’t just about technical precision—it’s about leadership and keeping the drumline at its highest standard.

“We practice every day of the week, for a couple hours. It’s demanding, but it’s something we love," said Tanafranca. "It adds up to about 12 ½ hours a week, and you definitely have to learn time management, but it’s definitely still worth it."

Tanafranca and Gallihugh are section leaders, meaning they have a responsibility to lead and mentor their sections, as well as the whole Drumline.

"As a subsection leader, it is more music oriented, breaking down different musical passages, dealing with tougher parts of the music, making sure everyone understands everything,” said Gallihugh. “My favorite part is seeing all the people I’m teaching improve over the years; we had three new members last year and seeing them improve over the last couple seasons is awesome."

A typical practice includes drills for individual sections to complete, then full-group rehearsals where the drumline plays with the whole band in preparation for the game.

"I’m constantly trying to improve my own playing while also making sure the rest of the section is tight," said Gallihugh. "The senior leaders have a big responsibility. We have to keep the younger members on track and make sure everyone’s executing together."

Tanafranca appreciates the opportunities serving as the drum captain and also leading the cymbal line. He’s taken on a higher level of responsibility by coordinating many of their events while keeping the Drumline playing at their best.

“It’s really nice to be able to give back to my section and be a role model to new members,” adds Tanafranca. “Another thing I take pride in is being able to represent the whole drumline for the rest of the band and even the public.”

Despite the physical and mental challenges that come with playing and leading, Tanafranca and Gallihugh agree that being part of the MSU Drumline is an experience they wouldn't trade for anything.

"It’s not just about the music or the games—it’s about being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Tanafranca. “When we hit the field, it feels like we’re all connected to the crowd, the band, the team—everyone. There’s a shared energy."

Draven Tanafranca The drumline performing at a game this season.

When asked about his favorite part of being in the marching band, Gallihugh couldn’t help but smile.

"Absolute favorite? Well so much of it is good I don’t even know what to pick” said Gallihugh. “It’s honestly probably preseason, just cause I get to spend as much time as I can with just the drumline, and building a foundation for the season to be at our best, but it’s all amazing."

For these seniors, drumline is more than just an extracurricular activity—it’s an integral part of their college experience.

"It’s really fun, and you really get a strong sense of belonging and community from being a part of something like this,” said Tanafranca. “Very rewarding, and you know even though it’s a lot of work we’re always looking forward to practice or a game.”

