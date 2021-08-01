MSU trustees

-
There are reports that long-time Michigan State University Trustee Joel Ferguson will not be on the ballot in November.Ferguson was first elected to the…
-
The president of Michigan State University says several racially-charged incidents have produced what he calls “a very difficult week.”Damage to a…
-
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. the 21st president of MSU during a special meeting on…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held her first public briefing on Thursday. She briefed reporters on three major investigations that were passed to…
-
Friday the Michigan State University Board of Trustees met for the first time since Interim President and former Governor, John Engler was ousted in early…
-
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees today elected Dianne Byrum to serve as chairperson for the next two years. She got five votes to three for…
-
Wednesday will be Nancy Schlichting’s first meeting as a trustee of Michigan State University. She’ll join newly inaugurated trustees Brianna Scott and…
-
As of Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., the two Democratic candidates for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees appear to have edged out their Republican…
-
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The major party candidates for Trustee of Michigan State University and for Secretary of State have agreed to debate on upcoming…