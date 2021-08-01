music education

-
This Friday, the Meridian Community Band will play a concert of All-American composers. One of those composers, will be playing in the percussion section,…
-
WKAR's Katie Cook visits the final rehearsal at the school before the band makes the trip to Washington D.C. The Everett High School band room is buzzing…
-
In 2013, Lansing School District elementary teachers with specialized arts certifications were laid off due to budget cuts; cuts that were made because…
-
After cutting back on arts programming, Lansing Schools have re-added certified music educators to elementary classrooms. District Superintendent Yvonne…