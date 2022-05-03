-
Sundays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m., May 8–Jun. 23 on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.
-
EAST LANSING, MI; May 2, 2022 –WKAR Public Media and the College of Music at Michigan State University announce today the upcoming broadcast premiere of Music for Social Justice, a new television series exploring societal issues through music and the personal stories of the artists behind the music. The series debuts Sunday, May 8, on WKAR-TV 23, the PBS station serving Michigan's capital region.