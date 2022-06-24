Season 1| Music for Social Justice

Fridays, Jul. 1 – Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.

Through personal stories and performance, artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences. International recording artist Damien Sneed is the host.

Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres.

Self. Reflection. | Jul. 1

Violin and jazz bass performances anchor stories of finding one’s own place in society. Featuring violinist Yvonne Lam and composer/bassist Jordyn Davis.

Powerful Voices | Jul. 8

Two distinct voices share stories and performances using music to fight for justice. Featuring mezzo-sopranos Jane Bunnell and GeDeane Graham.

Hard History | Jul. 15

A piano evokes Hawaii’s traumatic past and jazz reminds of a difficult era in Detroit. Featuring pianist Derek Polischuk and jazz bassist/composer Rodney Whitaker.

MLK’s Lasting Legacy | Jul. 22

Three varied and impactful songs inspired by the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Featuring baritone Mark Rucker, pianist Sadie Rucker, jazz drummer Randy Gelispie, vocalist Brandon Rose, and multi-genre recording artist Damien Sneed.

Love and Humanity | Jul. 29

Composers play their moving electronic and jazz pieces inspired by love and humanity. Featuring composer/intermedia artist Lyn Goeringer and Rodney Whitaker.

I Am America | Aug. 5

Music by trailblazing Black composers and a moving saxophone piece celebrate inclusion. Featuring Baritone Jadrian Tarver, pianst Sadie Rucker, saxophonist Joe Lulloff, and pianist Yu-Lien.

Freedom | Aug. 12

Three performances of jazz and art song address oppression yet end the season with hope. Featuring Rodney Whitaker, Damien Sneed, and bass-baritone Marc Embree.