This week, the Wharton Center unveiled their new season. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley takes us on a trip through their 2019-20 Broadway national tour season, as…
For the next 3 weeks, royalty arrives in East Lansing: Disney’s The Lion King ascends to the throne at the Wharton Center, where it's nice to get the…
The Wharton Center in East Lansing is making way for the King this week… “The Lion King,” that is, the final show of their 2017-18 season. Disney’s…
Today, the Wharton Center in East Lansing unveiled their 2018-19 season to the general public. WKAR's Jamie Paisley brings you a rundown of the shows,…
Broadway producer Kevin McCollum sits down with WKAR to talk about his show "Something Rotten" at the Wharton Center this week. A show which made McCollum…
It’s a musical about baseball, bar mitzvahs, psychiatry, and a late-in-life coming out. Let’s attend a rehearsal of Peppermint Creek Theatre’s production…
Take a much-loved romance film from the nineties, add-in several great hits by Whitney and you’ve got the makings of “The Bodyguard,” at the Wharton…
This weekend, Lansing’s Riverwalk Theatre kicks off their 29th Season with a musical. But the production also features a real-life wedding backstage as…
This week, Lansing based Elderly Instruments, a world renowned musical instrument megastore, turned 45 years old. The store officially opened July 5,…
Go inside the 2017-18 Wharton Center season, which was publicly announced Weds., April 19th. In part one, WKAR's Jamie Paisley focuses on the ever-popular…