We remember the life and legacy of Hammerin' Hank Aaron. Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86. On today's Current Sports…
Some elected officials in mid-Michigan say persons of color are disproportionately impacted by the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19…
“Black Lives Matter” boomed from loudspeakers, echoing across the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol at the NAACP’s “We Are Done Dying March.”Wednesday’s…
The NAACP wrapped up its 110th national convention Wednesday with a presidential forum. Nine Democrats and one Republican took the stage to give targeted…
Robin D. Stephens lived through Jim Crow and thought the worst days of racism were behind her. Then President Donald Trump told four American…
The Detroit NAACP branch will recognize students from about a half-dozen Detroit-area high schools for their activism, including participation in protests…
A ballot campaign will begin gathering signatures to add a voting rights amendment to the state constitution. If the effort gathers enough signatures, the…
A new campaign wants to put a voters’ bill of rights into the state constitution.As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, backers plan to…
Governor Rick Snyder says he’s close to a final decision on what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken against the leader of the Michigan State…
Police at Michigan State University reported shoelaces found in two locations by students inside and outside of an on-campus residence hall were mistaken…