-
National Signing Day; Michigan State Football; University of Michigan Football; Rico Cooney; Spartan Magazine; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Michigan…
-
On Wednesday afternoon Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio introduced 20 high school athletes who signed national letters of intent to play…
-
Recruiting; Signing Day Wrap-Up; Pressure on High School Athletes; Super Bowl; Current Sports Production Assistants; Isaiah Hole.On today's "Current…
-
On Wednesday, athletes from across the nation made their college choices known.Michigan State football welcomed 24 new names to the Spartan family.Mark…
-
Signing Day; Michigan State Recruiting Class; University of Michigan Signing with the Stars; Alexandra Illitch; Larry Nassar.On today's "Current Sports…
-
Super Bowl Media Day; Detroit Pistons; Reggie Jackson; MSU Football Recruiting; Jeremy Warnemuende.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" the Super…
-
National Signing Day Wrap-Up, Michigan State Women's Basketball, Signing with the Stars, Mark Dantonio, Jim Harbaugh, Cancer, and Mike Haynes.Michigan…
-
Signing Day, Michigan Football Recruiting, Michigan State Football Recruiting, Signing With The Stars, Rico Beard, and Michigan-Indiana Basketball.It's…
-
It's national signing day and excitement is echoing across college campuses across the country. Al and Alex recap the signings and touch briefly on the…
-
Today, on WKAR's Current Sports, Al and Alex have a back-and-forth about the importance of recruiting with Signing Day looming. Johnny Manziel is finally…