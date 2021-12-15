MSU football signing day updates; Mel Tucker names Tate Myre as an honorary member of 2022; Steph Curry solidifies himself as greatest shooter ever | Current Sports | Dec. 15, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into MSU football signing day! Find out which Spartans committed to the program, as well as a special honorary captain in Tate Myre, fallen hero from the Oxford High School shooting. Also, we discuss the historic moment from last night in which Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point shooting record. That, and more!

Episode 1891