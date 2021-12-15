© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU football signing day updates; Mel Tucker names Tate Myre as an honorary member of 2022; Steph Curry solidifies himself as greatest shooter ever | Current Sports | Dec. 15, 2021

Published December 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST
MSU football signing day updates, which include a fitting honor to one of the fallen heroes during the Oxford High School shooting in late November.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into MSU football signing day! Find out which Spartans committed to the program, as well as a special honorary captain in Tate Myre, fallen hero from the Oxford High School shooting. Also, we discuss the historic moment from last night in which Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point shooting record. That, and more!

Episode 1891

Current Sports with Al MartinMel TuckerMSU Football TeamNational Signing DayKenneth Walker IIIMSU SpartansSteph CurryNBA
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
