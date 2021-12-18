Urban Meyer fired from Jaguars; Major signing day wins for MSU football | Current Sports | Dec. 16, 2021
Today marks signing day for the MSU football team! We give you the latest on the incoming class for Mel Tucker and the Spartans.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the early morning news concerning the Jacksonville Jaguars deciding to fire Urban Meyer as head coach. Al talks about what led to the move and gives thoughts on if Meyer will take his coaching talents back to the college rankings. Also, Michigan State football has a top 20 recruiting class. Hear what Mel Tucker has to say about the incoming talent to East Lansing.
Episode 1892