-
JPMorgan Chase is investing $15 million to expand economic opportunity across some Detroit neighborhoods.The bank will use a $10 million loan and $5…
-
One Detroit-area community is digging deep in its pockets to battle rats.Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the city is spending $125,000 on bait traps along the…
-
Seven companies are making a combined $35 million commitment to help improve Detroit neighborhoods.Mayor Mike Duggan joined the companies Monday in…
-
In late 2014, a new grassroots organization formed to try to improve the quality of life in south Lansing. ‘Rejuvenating South Lansing’ was founded by…
-
Two planned projects In Lansing’s Genesee neighborhood have triggered a forward-looking discussion among residents and business people there. Earlier this…
-
Around the city of Lansing, grassroots volunteers are the lifeblood of neighborhood organizations trying to improve the quality of life. Current State…