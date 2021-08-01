-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
Wagering on the NCAA men's tournament is a multi-billion dollar business each year, and increasingly, becoming legal.EAST LANSING, Mich. – The NCAA men’s…
-
Magic Johnson Announcements; HIV; Julian Mitchell; MSU Women's Basketball; Deunta Williams; North Carolina; Football Injuries. Inside the doors of the…
-
Al opens the show with a controversial discussion with the NBA playoffs, and whether certain games in the playoffs are scripted. They also talk about the…