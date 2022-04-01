MSU gymnastics continues to make history as they head to Sweet 16; NCAA men's basketball Final Four preview; MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 1, 2022
The magic continues for the Michigan State gymnastics team!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview Final Four weekend in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Four blue blood programs remain. Who will be left standing come Monday? Also, we salute the MSU gymnastics team, which advanced to the NCAA regional final yesterday. We profile the historic season for the program. That, and more MSU spring football chatter. Happy Fri-YAY!
Episode 1945