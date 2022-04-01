© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU gymnastics continues to make history as they head to Sweet 16; NCAA men's basketball Final Four preview; MSU spring football | Current Sports | Apr. 1, 2022

Published April 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
The MSU gymnastics team gets ready to place its name on the Sweet 16 board of the NCAA regional final in Seattle.

The magic continues for the Michigan State gymnastics team!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview Final Four weekend in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Four blue blood programs remain. Who will be left standing come Monday? Also, we salute the MSU gymnastics team, which advanced to the NCAA regional final yesterday. We profile the historic season for the program. That, and more MSU spring football chatter. Happy Fri-YAY!

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin