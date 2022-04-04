© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops" breaks down tonight's North Carolina / Kansas National Championship game and more! | Current Sports | Apr. 4, 2022

Published April 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
DeShaun Tate.png
DeShaun Tate / Instagram
/
DeShaun Tate at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Coach K's final home game.

Who wins tonight...North Carolina or Kansas? DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops" joins the hour!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, it's CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY! That's right, tonight North Carolina and Kansas will go at in New Orleans, at the Caesars Superdome for all the marbles! We invite DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops", who is in NOLA, to help preview the matchup. Take breaks down his thoughts on Saturday's Final Four, the legacy of Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas flying under the radar, and the improbable turnaround of UNC. That, and more! Enjoy tonight's game!

Episode 1946

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Duke BasketballKansas BasketballNorth CarolinaNew OrleansDeshaun TateMarch MadnessCollege Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
