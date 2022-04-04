DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops" breaks down tonight's North Carolina / Kansas National Championship game and more! | Current Sports | Apr. 4, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, it's CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY! That's right, tonight North Carolina and Kansas will go at in New Orleans, at the Caesars Superdome for all the marbles! We invite DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops", who is in NOLA, to help preview the matchup. Take breaks down his thoughts on Saturday's Final Four, the legacy of Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas flying under the radar, and the improbable turnaround of UNC. That, and more! Enjoy tonight's game!

Episode 1946

