-
COVID took fans out of the stands at MSU games, and Hrit realized what was missing.Some of my best memories at Michigan State revolve around sports. From…
-
We recap the big weekend in the college football playoff, as Ohio State and Alabama proved victorious. Also, we discuss the first Big Ten win for the MSU…
-
Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has to say as the Spartans now prepare to play host to Notre Dame tomorrow night. Tom Izzo puts the bed…
-
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet…
-
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio Final season?On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al discusses…
-
James Harden; NBA; Houston Rockets; College Football Playoff; Alabama; Clemson; Bob Quinn Presser; Detroit Lions; Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training…
-
College Football; MSU Football; Shea Patterson; Michigan Football; Mark Dantonio; OBJ ContractJust three more days until MSU football! On today's episode…
-
William Strampel; Cheyna Roth; Frozen Four; Neil Koepke; Frozen Four; College Hockey; NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament; Final Four; DeShaun Tate On…
-
Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsjnIzReua8 The Megaphone trophy is headed back to South Bend. Notre Dame captured the coveted trophy with a 38-18 beat…