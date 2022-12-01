College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams sooner than previously expected; MSU men's basketball falls hard at Notre Dame; Tom Izzo postgame reaction | Current Sports | Dec. 1, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the latest news concerning the College Football Playoff expanding the field to 12 teams. The timeline has been bumped up to 2024. Find out what has led to the major move, which aims to breed more opportunity and competitiveness for the sport. Also, the MSU men's basketball team fell hard on the road last night against Notre Dame. We recap the matchup, highlighting how the hectic road schedule of November may have finally caught up with Tom Izzo's squad. And, hear what Izzo had to say after the loss.

Episode 2063