© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams sooner than previously expected; MSU men's basketball falls hard at Notre Dame; Tom Izzo postgame reaction | Current Sports | Dec. 1, 2022

Published December 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
Tyson Walker.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

What has led to the expansion of the CFP?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the latest news concerning the College Football Playoff expanding the field to 12 teams. The timeline has been bumped up to 2024. Find out what has led to the major move, which aims to breed more opportunity and competitiveness for the sport. Also, the MSU men's basketball team fell hard on the road last night against Notre Dame. We recap the matchup, highlighting how the hectic road schedule of November may have finally caught up with Tom Izzo's squad. And, hear what Izzo had to say after the loss.

Episode 2063

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Spartan AthleticsTom IzzoMSU Men's BasketballNotre DameCollege Football Playoff
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin