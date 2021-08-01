-
The Michigan State men's basketball team knocked-off another top-5 team last night. This time it was Ohio State that felt the wrath of the Spartans. Al…
-
Big Ten Tournament; MSU Basketball; Ohio State Basketball; Russell Westbrook; NBA; Foster LoyerHappy "Fri-yay"! On today's episode of Current Sports with…
-
MSU Bastketball; Nick Ward; Tom Izzo; Miles Bridges; Ohio State Basketball; Big Ten Race; On this Monday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
Dan Dakich; Miles Bridges; MSU Basketball; Ohio State Basketball; Celebrity All-Star Game; Dunk Contest; Fit FridaysOn this "Fri-yay" episode of Current…
-
Riding a seven-game winning streak, No. 8 Michigan State came to Columbus to play No. 14 Ohio State with captain and scoring machine Joshua Langford…
-
Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Nick Ward; Miles Bridges; Ohio State Basketball; Michigan Basketball; Andrew KahnIt's Monday again, and to help you…
-
Michigan State University; Michigan Basketball; Iowa Basketball; Florida Shooting; Steve Finamore; East Lansing High School Basketball We begin this…
-
Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Miles Bridges; Cassius Winston; Nick Ward; Michigan Basketball; Ohio State BasketballWhat is wrong with the Spartans?…
-
After missing the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, roster shake-ups and a coaching change, Ohio State surged back toward national relevance with a…
-
Detroit Lions; Golden Tate; Taylor Decker; S.W.A.P. Meet; James Moore; Reflection Friday.On today's episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," does…