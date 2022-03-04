MSU basketball licking its wounds as regular season comes to a close, falling hard at Ohio State | Current Sports | Mar. 4, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, another game, another loss for the Michigan State men's basketball team. The latest, coming at the hands of Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Spartans have only one regular season game left before postseason play, as Tom Izzo struggles to try and find a remedy for his team. Also, we give you updates on today's MSU women's basketball Big Ten Tournament game against Ohio State in Indianapolis! That, and more, on the Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1930