© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU basketball licking its wounds as regular season comes to a close, falling hard at Ohio State | Current Sports | Mar. 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST
Tom Izzo
Twitter/MSU Spartans
/

Michigan State men's basketball fell at Ohio State on Thursday night, 80-69.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, another game, another loss for the Michigan State men's basketball team. The latest, coming at the hands of Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Spartans have only one regular season game left before postseason play, as Tom Izzo struggles to try and find a remedy for his team. Also, we give you updates on today's MSU women's basketball Big Ten Tournament game against Ohio State in Indianapolis! That, and more, on the Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1930

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Michigan Men's BasketballTom IzzoCollege AthleticsOhio State BasketballBig Ten Basketball Tournament
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin