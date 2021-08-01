-
If you’ve gone walking around Lansing over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen something on the sidewalk: Poetry. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more…
-
A small crowd braved the freezing cold Tuesday afternoon to watch the unveiling of the Cesar Chavez street sign. They cheered as Mayor Andy Schor climbed…
-
A Lansing area group is working to rename sections of Grand River Avenue after a famous civil rights activist. WKAR’s Karel Vega has more.The Lansing for…
-
There’s always a great deal of window-watching that happens along Turner Street in Lansing's Old Town. However, for the next couple of months, you can’t…
-
Usually by the time things make it to the scrap yard, people don’t want them anymore. But that’s not the case for the 16 teams of artists participating in…
-
Lansing’s Old Town has become a haven for the city’s artistic community over the years. This week, the Old Town arts and business communities welcome a…
-
This weekend, the blues will flow like muddy water through the streets of Lansing's Old Town, as performers from around the U.S. will take the stage at…
-
Over 100-years ago it was a church, its stairwell under the feet of countless young brides as they stood at the top and tossed their bouquets. Decades…