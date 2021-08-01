-
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is assessing the state’s water quality, something that’s necessary in a state that’s rich…
A number of United States representatives from Michigan are applauding legislation that would regulate toxic chemicals in drinking water supplies.The…
A Michigan State University philosophy professor is on a federal committee charged with drafting guidance for doctors about a group of chemicals called…
If you buy some kinds of bagged fertilizer for your garden, you might be getting more than you want.The Ecology Center and Sierra Club sampled different…
Michigan’s state Department of Health and Human Services has begun testing some firefighters for PFAS in their blood.PFAS is a family of chemicals often…
Michigan members of Congress are once again pushing legislation to speed the cleanup of sites contaminated with PFAS.PFAS are a family of industrial…
Researchers and health experts warn that exposure to PFAS chemicals may leave people more vulnerable to COVID-19.It may also make a vaccine less…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $500 million plan Thursday to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Michigan that includes actions…
New legislation in the state senate would increase the timeframe in which legal action could be taken against polluters in Michigan. Under current state…
New legislation in the state Senate would ban the use of PFAs in food packaging. PFAs, or perfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of chemicals found in…