-
Last week, the Trump administration changed the Title X program, which helps fund access to reproductive care for low income women. The new rule mandates…
-
Anti-abortion groups will soon be on sidewalks and at events around the state, asking voters to support measures that would restrict abortion in…
-
A county board in western Michigan has voted to evict a Planned Parenthood health clinic from the county's Department of Public Health building.The 6-2…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state laws on the books that…
-
The state Legislature wants to make a temporary restriction on abortion permanent. In 2012, Governor Rick Snyder signed a law that prevents women from…
-
On this week's show: Michigan's Governors Race; Lawsuit alleging a 1992 sexual assault by Larry Nassar and cover-up; Political climate affecting…
-
The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, which he is expected to sign. As we hear from Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, the…