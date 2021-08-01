-
Michigan school districts would not have to make up snow days that occur during state-declared emergencies under a bill advancing in the Legislature.The…
-
Michigan’s public schools lost in court today. Multiple public school organizations and the ACLU sued the state over a multi-million dollar budget…
-
The leader of the Benton Harbor school district says fights at the high school have caused a "significant disruption" during the first month of…
-
Detroit's public schools are closing early for a second-consecutive day because of hot weather.The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced…
-
Michigan's public schools would receive their largest increase in base per-student funding in 17 years under a budget plan endorsed by the state House.The…
-
Charter schools could receive the same designation as public schools in a district's millage ballot under a bill narrowly approved by the Michigan…
-
The fiscal health of each public school in Michigan now can be viewed on a new website.The Michigan Treasury department says the MI School Financials…
-
A former emergency manager for two Michigan school districts has been selected as interim superintendent of Flint's public schools after the school board…
-
Many mid-Michigan schools will be closed Thursday because of Wednesday's snow storm that dumped 5-8 inches of snow on the area. Here is the list:INGHAM…
-
Thousands of Lansing students went back to class Tuesday morning. School district superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul told WKAR News, the district is in…