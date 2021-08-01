-
Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission continues to work toward its goal of drawing new district maps for Congress and the state…
-
Michigan’s new redistricting commission is set to begin taking public comment as it weighs how to draw lines for 13 congressional and 148 legislative…
-
Michigan’s redistricting commission will ask the state Supreme Court to delay the deadline to finish new congressional and legislative maps by nearly…
-
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau announced states wouldn’t receive the data they need to draw new legislative maps until the end of September.That could…
-
The commissiontasked with redrawing the state’s congressional district lines plans to hold its first meeting later this month. On September 17 and 18 the…
-
The state has processed nearly half the number of applications it’s received from people hoping to serve on the Michigan Independent Citizens…
-
Members of California’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission are visiting three Michigan cities this week to share what they learned after…
-
Early Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a lower Michigan court’s decision that would require lawmakers redraw gerrymandered district and…
-
The online application process for the state’s new Independent Redistricting Commission is now open.People can now apply to be on the 13-member…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been presented a budget by the state Legislature, but one area where Whitmer might have an issue with the budget is the…