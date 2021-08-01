-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she wrote a letter informing the federal government that communities in the state will continue welcoming…
-
Mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies were replacd by a cornucopia of global foods like chicken schwarma and tamales at the sixth annual ThanksLansing. The…
-
The risk of suicide is higher for refugees in this country. It’s higher still if you’re a refugee from Burma, the Southeast Asian country also known as…
-
One of the legacies of the Vietnam War thrives in countries around the world. During the war, thousands of children were left in orphanages. Many were…
-
Five Lansing area refugees earned their high school diplomas this week as part of a program that aims to help expand their career options. Paula Frantz is…
-
The city of Lansing is a destination for many refugees looking to start their lives in the United States. The Refugee Development Center in Lansing…
-
The executive orders on immigration directly impact immigrants and refugees trying to come to the US and those living here already. But the orders are…
-
As the Trump administration prepares to enact its updated travel ban, a number of U.S. churches have stated they will offer sanctuary to refugees and…
-
A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in Grand Rapids after two years of separation, despite President…
-
The city of Lansing is home to nearly 800 settled refugees from some 30 countries. An effort to declare the city a sanctuary appears to be gathering…