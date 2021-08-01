-
Fr. Jake Foglio, the long-time chaplain to the MSU football team, has died.Affectionately known simply as “Fr. Jake,” Foglio was assigned to St. John…
Religious-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan will be allowed to refuse to place children in LGBT homes under a preliminary…
If you’ve ever tried to memorize a lengthy passage like verses from the Bible, you’ll recognize what a daunting challenge it can be. Imagine, then,…
A Lansing couple trying to keep custody of two children can argue that legitimate religious beliefs prevent them from seeking medical care for their…
A large white cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years has been taken down after a complaint over the religious symbol standing on…
You may have noticed an odd set of coincidences on your calendar this year. Today is Valentine’s Day, but it also happens to be Ash Wednesday. Here’s…
As the month of Ramadan comes to a close, we talk with local Muslim couple Katy Hollobaugh and Omar Elsherif to learn what this time of year means to them.
Today is the first day of Ramadan, a holy time of fasting for Muslims. For the next few weeks, we’ll be spending time with local Muslims to learn what…
Sister Nadine Foley, a former leader of an international congregation of nuns based in Michigan, has died at 93.Adrian Dominican Sisters spokeswoman…
Every year, Lansing’s Cristo Rey Church marks Good Friday by reenacting the Stations of the Cross. For Catholics, the 14 stations commemorate Christ’s…