-
This year, a new Juneteenth Festival is coming to REO Town in Lansing.The annual celebration on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the United…
-
If you’ve gone walking around Lansing over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen something on the sidewalk: Poetry. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more…
-
The 1000 block of Beech Street is a small stretch of road between Hazel and Elm; a diverse, working-class neighborhood just a little northeast of REO…
-
On Saturday August 26th, the streets of REO Town in Lansing were shut down for the 7th Annual Art Attack competition. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with the…
-
Lansing officials have announced that a couple of businesses will redevelop two buildings in REO Town, further transforming that part of the city as a…
-
Her name? R-O-X-X. Divinity Roxx. She’s a bassist who has played The Grammy’s, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Saturday Night Live, and even The White House.…
-
This weekend in Lansing’s REO Town, the Ixion Theatre explores the realm of all things geek through 5 world premiere short plays. But it poses a question…
-
Some new things are happening in Reo Town.Lansing rapper Mikeyy Austin is one of the minds behind Reo Town Sessions, a monthly event that highlights local…
-
One of our recent live storytelling events, “Pop-Up Stories,” took place at the Robin Theatre in REO Town in May. The theme was “The Birds and the…
-
Lansing writer Bryce David Salazar has published his first novel. She Sees Metaphors will be released Friday at an event at The Robin Theatre in Lansing.…