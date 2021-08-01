-
Newly released records show Michigan State University spent more than $18,000 to provide security during white nationalist Richard Spencer's March visit…
Gregory Conte, director of operations with Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute, has been arraigned on a charge of resisting and obstructing police…
A district court in East Lansing has arraigned 17 more people charged with criminal conduct following Monday’s disturbance at Michigan State University.…
The Michigan State University Police Department says 25 people were arrested Monday during a violent protest against white nationalist leader Richard…
A large crowd protesting Richard Spencer’s speech gathered in the parking lot north of the MSU Pavilion Monday. Many were holding signs that said things…
Michigan State University police say less than 2-dozen people were arrested before and during the speech of white nationalist Richard Spencer on campus on…
WKAR's Katie Cook reports counter-protesters are waiting for the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer to finish. Meanwhile, Scott Pohl reports from…
WKAR's Kevin Lavery reports there is a significant law enforcement presence outside of the MSU pavilion within the hour of white nationalist Richard…
This gallery displays protests before and during the speech of white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Michigan State University on March 5,…
Controversial alt-right leader Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University today...and the campus community is taking precautions. As…