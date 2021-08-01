-
Lamar Jackson; Michael Vick; Tiger Woods; Max Bischel; Ron DeLeonSometimes your idols turn into your rivals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Demarcus Cousins; Conor McGregor; Claressa Shields; Matt Patricia; J.J. Watt; Ron Deleon; Stipe Miocic; Daniel Cormier; Nipsey Hussle There is more bad…
-
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day, we discuss the death of 28-year-old boxer Maxim Dadashev, who collapsed as he was leaving the…
-
Moneyball Pro AM; Michigan Football; Devin Bush; Michigan State Football; Ron Deleon; Boxing DeathOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we…
-
Ron DeLeon; Tiger Woods; Big Ten Media DaysSo close, Tiger, so close. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al chats with Ron DeLeon about…
-
Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; Monday Night Football; Eli Manning; Mark Dantonio Press Conference; Notre Dame; Brian Kelly; Ron Deleon.One question is…
-
Miles Bridges; Moneyball Summer League Pro Am; Bryn Forbes; NBA Summer League; Tori Jankoska; Ron Deleon; James Moore; The S.W.A.P. Meet Today's "Current…
-
LANSING – Heavyweight Tommy Washington Jr. needed to have boxing taken away for him in order to see how much it meant to him. Washington, 30, is using his…
-
LANSING, Mich. – Boxing returned to the city of Lansing for the first time in seven years, when Ron De Leon Promotions staged a seven fight event at the…
-
NBA Players; Chicago Bulls; Michigan Basketball Preview; Liz Dudek; Ron Deleon; Reflection Friday.There's nothing new about disagreements on teams, but…