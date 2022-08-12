Al Avila fired as Detroit Tigers GM; Izzo lighting-up recruiting trail; Ron DeLeon talks 'The Great Brian and Christian Ferguson Memorial Tennis Challenge' | Current Sports | Aug. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the firing of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila. What led to the demise of Avila's career after seven years as GM of the organization. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is lighting-up the recruiting trail, currently ranked in the top three of the 2023 class. And Ron DeLeon joins the hour to talk about 'The Great Brian and Christian Ferguson Memorial Tennis Challenge' which raises money for the American Cancer Society, doing it all in the name of two remarkable brothers.

Episode 2004