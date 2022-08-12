© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Al Avila fired as Detroit Tigers GM; Izzo lighting-up recruiting trail; Ron DeLeon talks 'The Great Brian and Christian Ferguson Memorial Tennis Challenge' | Current Sports | Aug. 11, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
Ron_DeLeon.png
Creative Commons
/

Ron DeLeon talks about the long-running charity tennis tournament, raising money for a great cause.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the firing of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila. What led to the demise of Avila's career after seven years as GM of the organization. Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is lighting-up the recruiting trail, currently ranked in the top three of the 2023 class. And Ron DeLeon joins the hour to talk about 'The Great Brian and Christian Ferguson Memorial Tennis Challenge' which raises money for the American Cancer Society, doing it all in the name of two remarkable brothers.

Episode 2004

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Al AvilaDetroit TigersTom IzzoMSU BasketballRon DeleonTennis
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
