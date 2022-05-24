© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Lansing boxer Michael Lynn III wins 2022 Michigan Golden Gloves State Championship; talks diet, discipline, and future goals within the sport of boxing | Current Sports | May 24, 2022

Published May 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Michael Lynn III posing with his coaches, family, and friends after his 2022 Golden Gloves State Championship win.

Michael Lynn III won the 2022 Michigan Golden Gloves State Championship by defeating Isaiah Jackson in Grand Rapids this past weekend.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we are joined by local boxer Michael Lynn III, of 'Team Glass', who won the 2022 Golden Glove State Championship last weekend at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids at the 165lbs division. Lynn III talks about how a certain Netflix show inspired him to re-enter the world of boxing, after having a successful high school football / college career. Also, Lynn III opens up about the discipline within the sport and future goals after having such admirable early success. That, and more, on this Tuesday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1971

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin BoxingLansing BoxingRon DeleonMuhammad AliMMABruce LeeNetflixFighting
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
