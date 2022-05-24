Lansing boxer Michael Lynn III wins 2022 Michigan Golden Gloves State Championship; talks diet, discipline, and future goals within the sport of boxing | Current Sports | May 24, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we are joined by local boxer Michael Lynn III, of 'Team Glass', who won the 2022 Golden Glove State Championship last weekend at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids at the 165lbs division. Lynn III talks about how a certain Netflix show inspired him to re-enter the world of boxing, after having a successful high school football / college career. Also, Lynn III opens up about the discipline within the sport and future goals after having such admirable early success. That, and more, on this Tuesday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1971