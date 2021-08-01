-
Fri. Oct. 30 at 9 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Enjoy a celebration of the music of Sesame Street with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.Big Bird, Elmo and…
-
WATCH NOW | New special to help children stand up to racism includes celebrity and musical guests Yara Shahidi, Christopher Jackson, and Andra…
-
New special includes celebrity and musical guests Yara Shahidi, Christopher Jackson, and Andra DayWKAR TV will debut The Power of We: A Sesame Street…
-
We're celebrating the world's most iconic street with all our furry friends and some very special guests. WATCH NOWSesame Street is a place where…
-
FREE -- Saturday, March 24, 1-4pm at WKAR Studios | You’re invited to sensory-friendly WKAR Family Fun Day!Bring your family to the WKAR studios for a day…
-
Tue. Sept. 15 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Follow Henson’s career, from his work with the Muppets in early 1950s to his sudden death in 1990.Follow Jim…