-
The Michigan attorney general's office has asked a judge to sentence a disgraced Michigan sports doctor to 40 to 125 years in prison after he pleaded…
-
Detroit Lions; Chicago Bears; NFL Playoffs; Rachael Denhollander; Larry Nassar; MSU Gymnastics; USA Gymnastics;On this Friday edition of "Current Sports…
-
Tom Brady Birthday; MSU Football Sexual Assault Investigation; Edward Olivares; Lansing Lugnuts; Jacob Herbert; Throwback Thursday.Starting it off with…
-
MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell "interfered" with the sexual assault investigation that has since resulted in the charging of three football players…
-
Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice; American Division; MSU Players on Sexual Assault; MSU Coaching Staff; Lions Minicamp.Today's episode of…
-
NBA Finals; Golden State Warriors; Kevin Durant; Cleveland Cavaliers; LeBron James; Superteams; MSU Football.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" an…
-
MSU Football Sexual Assault; Arraignments; Josh King; Donnie Corley; Demetric Vance; Isaiah Lewis; Diamond Classic. Today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
On the same day that sexual assault charges came down against former Michigan State football players Joshua King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, MSU…
-
Minutes after criminal sexual conduct charges were announced against football players Demetric Vance, Donnie Corley and Josh King, Michigan State…
-
Michigan State Football Sexual Assault Charges; Donnie Corley; Demetric Vance; Josh King; Carol Siemon; Cliff Woodards.News from the past 24 hours…