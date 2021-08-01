-
A newspaper's investigation found that a leader of the Wayne County sheriff's reserve unit once served jail time in a sexual assault case and for years…
-
A sheriff's office says an internal review found no wrongdoing by deputies after three suspects they were chasing died following a gun shop burglary in…
-
For the March 26, 2018 edition of Mondays with the Mayor, Jackson mayor Derek Dobies talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick. Mayor Dobies did not hold back…
-
A Michigan sheriff has apologized for his offensive remarks but intends to remain in his position.The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Jackson County…
-
The mayor of Jackson and three members of the city council are calling for the resignation of Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand. Their demand follows…
-
An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has been killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.Authorities say that Deputy Eric…
-
A mid-Michigan sheriff has moved deputies out of a substation amid concerns that something at the building may be making people sick.Saginaw County…
-
Authorities say a man broke into a Michigan sheriff's department office and tried to attack deputies with a knife before being taken into custody.WJRT-TV…
-
According to the Michigan State Police, there were 516 individual acts of violent crime in Ingham County in 2015. That’s the most recent year for which…