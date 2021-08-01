-
WKAR and the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University celebrated the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon with a weekend of…
Last week, WKAR hosted a Moonfest Pop-Up Stories event at MSU’s Abrams Planetarium, where people gathered to discuss Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the…
WKAR’s Moonfest Pop-Stories event last week at the Abrams Planetarium included Jackie Payne’s story of planning a wedding, as the Apollo 11 mission was…
Last week’s MoonFest events at MSU’s Abrams Planetarium celebrating the first steps on the moon 50 years ago has us remembering the Apollo space…
Last week, WKAR and MSU’s Abrams Planetarium celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon with MoonFest, a weekend of events including a…
An experiment created by Michigan high school students will be conducted by astronauts at the International Space Station — and it has the potential to…
Wed., Nov. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Meet next generation of astronauts training to leave Earth’s orbit and travel into deep space.Beyond a Year in…
A total solar eclipse will cross the United States on August 21, 2017, and people are already making travel plans to get the best glimpse of it.WKAR’s…
A new study at the University of Michigan has used MRI technology to show how astronauts' brains compress and expand during space flight. Findings…
Fifty years ago today, the U.S. space program suffered a terrible loss. Three astronauts -- Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee -- died in a fire…