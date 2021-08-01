spoken word poetry

-
Thursday night, a crowd will gather at the steps of the Michigan State Capitol Building. They won’t be there to hear a political stump speech though, it…
Over the past few months, the search was on to locate the inaugural Lansing Poet Laureate. Today, Weds. April 19th, that individual was announced. Hear…
Only 6 states in the U.S. do not have a Poet Laureate, and Michigan is one of them.After attempting to make that happen a few years ago, a group of…
A new recording project features Lansing artists working in the realm of spoken word music. Scott Pohl talks with Tyler Jenson, the musician responsible…
High Schoolers from across the state will convene in East Lansing on Friday for the annual Michigan Poetry Out Loud Championship. At the event, students…