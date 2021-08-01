-
Police have released the name of a Texas student who was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment building near Michigan State University.East Lansing…
-
Michigan's public schools would receive their largest increase in base per-student funding in 17 years under a budget plan endorsed by the state House.The…
-
A jury has ruled in favor of a Michigan teacher who said her district retaliated after she reported to police being assaulted by a student rather than let…
-
Tonight, the East Lansing City Council is expected to make a symbolic gesture that’s taken 50 years to materialize. Prior to 1968, African-Americans were…
-
Michigan education officials are looking for ways to address an increase in chronic absenteeism among students.The number of students chronically absent…
-
Authorities say a 16-year-old has been found fatally shot following a bonfire at a home in mid-Michigan.Police in Saginaw County's Tittabaswassee Township…
-
The Okemos High School athletic department officially unveiled its new strength and conditioning center to the public on Wednesday evening. The Okemos…