-
March Madness; Sweet Sixteen; Michigan Men's Basketball; Derek Stevens; Reflection Friday; Michigan High School Basketball; ESPN Layoffs.A frenetic night…
-
Tom Izzo Comments; University of Michigan Practice; MSU Pro Day Isolation; Throwback Thursday; Tom Newton.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" the…
-
Sweet Sixteen, High School Boys Basketball Wrap-Up, NFL Concussion Cover-Up, Dale Beard, Reflection Friday, and Callers.On last Friday's show, Al and…
-
Get your coffee ready because today is the day! MSU plays Oklahoma for the chance to play in the Elite Eight, and Al prepares you with all of the stats…