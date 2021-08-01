-
For 37 years, the TV game show Jeopardy! was hosted by Alex Trebek. The legendary host died of pancreatic cancer two months ago, and the final episode he…
-
The general manager of radio and television services at Lansing Community College says he’s been informed of the college’s decision to cease operations at…
-
If you use an antenna to watch over-the-air TV signals, you’ll need to rescan your equipment on Friday.Nationwide, nearly a thousand stations are…
-
Robin Miner-Swartz of Lansing was a contestant on Jeopardy during Christmas week, and she won two games before a Christmas Day defeat.WKAR’s Scott Pohl…
-
Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy! features Robin Miner-Swartz of Lansing. She’s a second-generation contestant on the popular game show. Her mother, former…
-
Legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is back with another PBS series. Country Music debuts Sunday night on WKAR-TV.The statistics for the new Ken…
-
On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime…
-
It isn’t unusual to see new faces on local television, but the incoming morning news anchor on WLNS-TV is getting some attention before she even arrives…
-
Current State talks with WKAR interim director of broadcasting and general manager Susi Elkins about public radio and television at MSU.Last May, Susi…
-
Cast members from the Starz horror comedy “Ash vs. Evil Dead” are hosting a Season 2 advanced screening and panel discussion tonight on MSU’s campus.…