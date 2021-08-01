-
The maracas will add a little different flavor to a concert featuring the MSU symphony band and wind symphony on Thursday night thanks to guest…
-
MSU Basketball; Magic Johnson; Nick Ward; Thomas Kithier; Foster Loyer; Tamar Davis; Air JordanOn this Monday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
The Grammys;. MSU Men's and Women's Basketball; Brett Kast; Jenna Kast Believe In Miracles Foundation; Weekend Winners."Current Sports with Al Martin" is…
-
The Grammy Awards, Peyton Manning Sexual Assault Case, Tom Izzo Press Conference, Michigan State Men's Basketball, and Tickled Tuesday.Opening the show…