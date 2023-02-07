Grammys recap; MSU men's basketball falls to Rutgers...have lost five of last seven; MSU hockey earns weekend sweep of Notre Dame | Current Sports | Feb. 6, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what took place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon, as the MSU men's basketball team fell to Rutgers. We dissect the game and try to figure out what it will take for MSU to get back on track. Hear what a disappointed Tom Izzo had to say after. Also, we have some fun with last night's Grammys music award show from Crypto.com Arena.

Episode 2095