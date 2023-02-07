© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Grammys recap; MSU men's basketball falls to Rutgers...have lost five of last seven; MSU hockey earns weekend sweep of Notre Dame | Current Sports | Feb. 6, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
Munn Ice Arena
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

What's going wrong for the Spartans?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what took place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon, as the MSU men's basketball team fell to Rutgers. We dissect the game and try to figure out what it will take for MSU to get back on track. Hear what a disappointed Tom Izzo had to say after. Also, we have some fun with last night's Grammys music award show from Crypto.com Arena.

Episode 2095

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballRutgers BasketballTom IzzoThe Grammy AwardsBig Ten
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin