A former Michigan lawmaker who was expelled from office amid a sex scandal is asking a court to reconsider her lawsuit against the Michigan House,…
After the episode taping concludes, guest and panel continue to chat. Former Rep. Todd Courser, with Bill Ballenger, Kyle Melinn, Zachary Gorchow along…
The guest is former Rep. Todd Courser, who was forced to resign last week amid the controversy surrounding his conduct in office. Kyle Melinn, Bill…
A lengthy Michigan House session to consider the removal of Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat ended early this morning, with Courser resigning…
America is eager to do something about the recent surge in prescription drug overdoses and fatalities.Here in Michigan, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley…
The Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta updates us on the latest in the scandal involving Michigan Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat.…
Current State checks in with Detroit Free Press reporter Paul Egan and publisher of Gongwer News in Lansing John Lindstrom about August's biggest news…
Michigan government leaders continue to weigh in on the peculiar twists and turns in the Courser-Gamrat scandal. Current State talks with House Minority…