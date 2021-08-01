-
Police departments across Michigan are bringing back the Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign, starting Monday.The Michigan Office of Highway…
-
There will be a big transition on the I-496 reconstruction project on Friday.In April, a $60-million project began with the complete closure of eastbound…
-
A California company has been awarded a state contract for traffic signal equipment, a year after it hired Michigan’s retiring transportation director.The…
-
An electronic program that notifies Michigan parents when their young drivers are pulled over is expanding across the state.Livingston and Mason counties…
-
The Michigan appeals court says a bank can't be blamed for a crash that occurred when a confused driver went the wrong way in suburban Detroit.Frank Scola…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation has launched a new version of its construction and traffic information website for motorists.The department says…
-
When you talk about safety in vehicles, you usually think of seatbelts, brakes and airbags. But future safety will literally mean our cars and trucks…
-
Officials say alcohol- and drug-related crashes remain a significant problem in Michigan even though a new report shows overall traffic deaths decreased 3…
-
A police chief says only three people had minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving about 40 vehicles on a snowy southwestern Michigan…
-
City of Lansing Public Service Department crews will be closing the intersection of westbound Mount Hope Avenue at Cedar Street beginning at 7 a.m. The…